UPMC hosting job fair for recent graduates at Heinz Field

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happening today, UPMC will host a hiring event on the North Shore.

The event will take place at Heinz Field and their main focus will be setting up recent graduates with new potential careers.

There will also be several career assistance services available.

UPMC will host the event at the stadium from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

You can learn more and get tickets at this link!

First published on June 29, 2022 / 7:48 AM

