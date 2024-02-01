UPMC doulas offer support before, during and after childbirth

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pregnancy has been described as one of the most exciting times of a woman's life, but it can also be filled with uncertainty and loneliness.

"It was kind of difficult at times," said Memourie Cunningham.

Cunningham was pregnant with her daughter in 2020. She had no family nearby, no one to connect to, no one to trust. "When we have a lack of support, that's when it makes things a lot more challenging," she said.

While at one of her appointments at UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital, somebody mentioned the Birth Circle Doula Program. It's trained doulas who offer emotional and physical support before, during and after childbirth.

"I also knew that I wanted to deliver unmedicated and I wanted to breastfeed. So I really knew I needed some help navigating through those things," said Cunningham.

RELATED: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital program makes difference for pregnant women

"The delivery itself was not expected, you know, it was not easy. It's not an easy process," said Salma Alkorhani.

For first-time parents Salma Alkorhani and Mohammed Mohammed, the program was life-changing. They too did not have family around and say being paired with a doula made the experience of having a baby less stressful. "

Any questions, Salma would just call her and or text her, and she would answer her with all the information that's needed," said Mohammed.

In just a few years, the program at the hospital exploded. They started with just a few, but now have more than 30 trained doulas.

"They range in age, and they range in different races. They also, in some cases, this is their first job," said Director of Women's Health Operations at UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital, Melissa Young.

The experience was so life-changing for Cunningham that she decided to become a doula herself.

"It really did inspire me. I was like, I really want to get out there and help a mom the way that I was helped," she said.

Through their research, UPMC found people who use a doula have fewer preterm births, use less pain medicine and are more likely to breastfeed. More importantly, it gives pregnant women a comfort during a time they need it most.

"She always said, take care of yourself. Because if you can't take care of yourself, you can't take care of the baby," said Alkorhani.