UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital program makes difference for pregnant women

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There's a program at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital that is making a difference for pregnant women.

If you were to ask any pregnant woman what it's like to be pregnant, they would tell you the good, the bad and the ugly.

It can be such a wonderful but stressful experience. And that's why many need more support, and they're finding it at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital thanks to a special program.

It's called the Birth Circle Doula Program. It's where pregnant women can connect with a doula to help them emotionally or physically during and after their pregnancy. It's also where people interested in becoming a doula can enter the training at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

"They range in age and they range in different races and in some cases, this is their first job," said Melissa Young, director of women's health operations at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.