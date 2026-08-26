UPMC donates lifesaving trauma kits to Pittsburgh police

UPMC is taking another step to help Pittsburgh's first responders better protect the community.

UPMC already committed $35 million to modernize the city's EMS vehicles and equipment. Now, it is providing the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police with trauma kits, something never provided before — unless officers got them on their own.

UPMC is taking another step to help Pittsburgh's first responders better protect our community. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"We want our officers of all departments to be equipped to save lives, and shame on us for not doing this a lot sooner," Mayor Corey O'Connor said.

Now Pittsburgh police officers are equipped with lifesaving materials to provide critical care to stabilize severe, life-threatening injuries after UPMC donated 229 medical trauma kits.

"These kits will give patients a better chance at survival and recovery," said Leslie Davis, CEO and president of UPMC.

"There could be incidents where officers are arriving on scene on routine or emergency calls where these kits may be effective in helping to preserve life. Sometimes they are first on the scene before EMS and personnel can get there," said Sheldon Williams, the Pittsburgh Public Safety director.

"This donation will help ensure that every patrol vehicle, our SWAT officers, and our tactical paramedics will all have trauma kits," O'Connor said.

The donation includes:

One hundred sixty medical trauma kits for police patrol vehicles containing two tourniquets, chest seals, emergency trauma dressings, trauma shears and hemostatic gauze.

Sixty-five trauma kits for SWAT officers and tactical paramedics.

Four disaster and mass casualty response bags for SWAT officers and tactical paramedics with advanced bleeding control equipment, airway and breathing supplies, warming blankets, and blood administration sets.

Zone 2 Commander Tim Novosel recently experienced firsthand why officers need the kits. He was on his way home from a call when another call came in for a man who had been stabbed.

"When I arrived, the man was bleeding heavily from a wound to his leg that appeared to be dangerously close to his femoral artery. When I saw the wound, I immediately realized that his life could depend on what happened next," Novosel said.

"Fortunately, I remembered that I acquired a trauma kit," he added.

Novosel said his stress and anxiety decreased.

"I knew I was prepared and had everything I could do to help save his life," Novosel said.

UPMC will also provide training, so officers know how to use the medical supplies and replenish the kits as they're used.

"We know that in an emergency, seconds matter. And the right training, the right equipment, and partnerships actually save lives. And that is why we are so pleased to provide these trauma kits to the officers who protect Pittsburgh residents each and every day," Davis said.