More than 1,600 students from 53 schools around the region got a hands-on look at health care jobs on Thursday.

The UPMC Pathways for Students event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center gave high schoolers a chance to learn about different careers from the people doing them. It's not just doctors and nurses. It includes everything from office jobs like marketing and human resources to community jobs like behavioral health and even construction jobs.

High school student Anthony Kosaic, who attended the event, said, "Initially, I came for construction and apprentice careers, but with the UPMC event, they also have opportunities in security and construction today."

Erin Viale with UPMC Human Resources says, "One thing we're reading about Gen Z and the workforce is they want jobs that align with mission and purpose. So at UPMC, they can get not only a life-sustaining career that has room for growth in one of our career ladders, they also have that ability to align with our purpose."

Students got to try their hand at providing air to a mannequin, using VR glasses that are used in medical training and walking through an inflatable colon.

You can learn about additional opportunities for young people to explore careers at www.kidsburgh.org.

KDKA is proud to partner with kidsburgh.org.