Sexual assault lawsuits resolved against Glade Run Lutheran Services

New accountability for institution trusted to care for vulnerable children

After multiple lawsuits accused Glade Run Lutheran Services of allowing sexual assaults to happen inside its facilities, the cases have been resolved.

The cases paint a chilling picture: Children with intellectual and medical challenges placed in the care of professionals, but they were left unprotected from predators inside multiple Glade Run facilities. However, after years of litigation, settlements are bringing families justice.

The Butler County residential treatment facility for children with autism and other developmental disabilities once prided itself on serving more than 4,000 children across western Pennsylvania. But lawsuits revealed that behind closed doors, some endured unthinkable and irreversible trauma.

"They were sent there to get help by their parents, and then for this to occur really is just a tragedy," attorney Mike Pisanchyn with the Pisanchyn Law Firm said.

One Allegheny County case describes a boy lured into a recreation room and forced into sexual acts with other residents. Staff had already warned his parents of "sexual issues among the children," but never disclosed the full scope of the danger. That case quietly settled in October 2024.

In another case, a 9-year-old boy was repeatedly raped, even rushed to the emergency room with a rectal injury caused by the insertion of a plastic sword. Attorneys said staff supervision was so lax that children were left unattended for hours. That lawsuit was resolved in November 2024.

"The cause of action we brought was for negligence of the facility for allowing them to be sexually assaulted by others," Pisanchyn said.

"The worst part about it was it was a pattern," he added.

A third lawsuit exposed failures in Glade Run's outpatient counseling program, which is run through partnerships with several public schools in the area. The complaints outlined the same things: inadequate staffing, ignored warning signs and leadership that allowed dangerous patterns to continue.

But even after state regulators cited the agency, children were still assaulted.

"These children empowered themselves and became heroes, spoke up, and hopefully that will make sure that this never occurs again for any child," Pisanchyn said.

The Pisanchyn Law Firm urges other survivors to step forward. Under state law, some victims have until the age of 30 to pursue justice.

KDKA reached out to Glade Run Lutheran Services but did not hear back on Tuesday evening.