Plans approved for Pitt's $240M Victory Heights athletic center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Plans for Pitt's new $240 million athletic center were approved on Thursday.

The university unveiled plans for Victory Heights in January 2020. The Property and Facilities Committee's official approval clears the way for groundbreaking and construction, Pitt Athletics said in a news release.

Athletics director Heather Lyke said she's excited about the university's support and Pitt Athletics' "ambitious future."

"The University of Pittsburgh is committed to excellence in every endeavor it undertakes. Victory Heights is the latest example of Pitt's vision to transform our training and teaching environments to allow our student-athletes to achieve at the highest competitive levels," Lyke said in a statement. "This is more than an investment in facilities; it's an investment in our young people and their championship dreams at Pitt."

The project will include a "cutting-edge" athletic performance center for 16 out of Pitt's 19 intercollegiate athletics programs and a 3,000-seat arena for gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling -- teams that currently practice and compete in the 70-year-old Fitzgerald Field House.

Pitt said groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for early 2023.