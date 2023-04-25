Pitt imposes 4 ticket limit on commencement ceremony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This year, graduates from the University of Pittsburgh will be required to have tickets for guests watching the commencement ceremony, but each student was only given four tickets.

"We are very excited that so many graduates will be joining us at the university–wide commencement ceremony on April 30, 2023. Due to the overwhelming graduate response, tickets will now be required to enter the Petersen Events Center," Pitt's website says.

Students won't be able to buy extra tickets, though Pitt says they can get tickets from graduates who have some they're not using. Pitt posted instructions on how to do that through Ticketmaster on its website.

Students learned about the decision in an email on April 19, a week and a half before commencement on April 30, according to the Trib.

Pitt told students in an email that the decision was driven by the increase in students attending commencement, which wasn't confirmed until registration closed on April 14, the Trib reported.

Pitt said there will be a livestream of the ceremony from the Fitzgerald Field House and families can spend time with graduates before and after the ceremony. A livestream can also be watched in the William Pitt Union's Assembly Room or online.