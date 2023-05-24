Uniontown man arrested after threatening to shoot up West Virginia hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested a man from Uniontown after they say he threatened to shoot up the Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

WDTV reports that several employees had reported to security that Codie Holbert threatened to shoot up the hospital if he was fired.

Witnesses told police that Holbert was known to carry guns and entered the hospital with backpack.

Holbert was arrested and his vehicle and backpack were seized as part of the investigation.