U.S. Steel restarting battery at Clairton plant more than two months after deadly explosion

U.S. Steel says it's getting ready to restart Battery 14 at its Clairton plant more than two months after a deadly explosion took place.

The battery has been on hot idle, meaning it isn't producing any product, since the blast happened in mid-August, killing two workers and injuring nearly a dozen other people at the Clairton Coke Works plant.

U.S. Steel says that repair work on Battery 14 is now complete and operations can resume.

Final safety checks are set to be performed on Thursday with startup expected to begin in the afternoon.

U.S. Steel says the Allegheny County Health Department has been notified and emissions controls will be active and closely monitored.

In the weeks following the deadly blast, U.S. Steel said that preliminary findings from the investigation into explosion revealed that pressure building inside a gas valve led to its failure.

Since then, U.S. Steel has strengthened several safety protocols inside the plant, including prohibiting the use of high-pressure water for cleaning valves.