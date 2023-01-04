U.S. House of Representatives to reconvene today to continue votes for speaker

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - After three rounds of voting yesterday, there is still not a Speaker of the House as Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win a majority.

This has not happened in 100 years and now lawmakers will meet again at noon and continue voting.

Of course, Rep. McCarthy is hoping to gain more support.

Due to the GOP's razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, he could only afford to lose four Republican votes but ultimately saw 19 Republicans vote against him in the first two rounds.

Then, in the third round of voting, 20 GOP members voted against him.

Not only did he fall short of the majority needed, but he also came up behind Democratic Representative Hakeem Jefferies who received all Democratic votes.

McCarthy, however, refuses to give up.

"Members are talking, we're walking through, I think we'll find our way to get there," he said. "This is a healthy debate. It might not happen on the day we want it, but it's gonna happen."

Meanwhile, on the U.S. Senate side, new members including now-Senator John Fetterman were sworn in.

"Senate Democrats are ready to reach across the aisle and across the Capitol to accomplish big things that will benefit all Americans," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Despite the defections and seeing a first-in-a-century event, McCarthy insisted the party is unified, adding that those who are holding out want something for themselves.

Without a Speaker of the House, no new member can be sworn in and representatives can't perform regular duties.