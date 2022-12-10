U-Haul driver charged with DUI in fatal Cranberry Township crash will head to trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man who police said was driving a U-Haul under the influence when he caused a deadly crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township will head to trial.

A district magistrate held Darren Martin of Aliquippa on all charges at a hearing Friday morning.

Police said witnesses told them Martin was driving a U-Haul when he ran through a steady red light, hitting a car entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle hit, 46-year-year-old Bertram Forsyth from Cranberry, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Forsyth, who was known as BJ, was a local radio personality.

While results from a blood draw weren't available when police announced charges on Monday, they said Martin was believed to be under the influence of "intoxicating substances" at the time of the crash.

Martin is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person