Two vehicles crash into Etna pizza shop

One person was injured after crashing their vehicle into a pizza shop in Etna.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at Rising Crust Pizzeria along Butler Street.

Aerial footage from the KDKA Drone Team showed the damage left behind after the vehicles crashed through the side of the shop.

Etna Volunteer Fire Department Chief Greg Porter told KDKA that a truck had just exited Route 28 and was heading north when the driver lost control and slammed into the building.

One person was hurt Tuesday evening when two vehicles slammed through the side of Rising Crust Pizzeria along Butler Street in Etna Borough. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

However, that wasn't the only thing the driver hit.

"The truck that hit the building hit a vehicle first, fortunately slowing it down a little bit, or it probably would've been much worse," Porter said.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The one employee who was working in the pizza shop at the time of crash was not injured.