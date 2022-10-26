Two teens facing charges following robbery, carjacking in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teens are facing charges for an alleged car jacking in Homewood.

Police say 18-year-old Wayne Griffin and another teen attacked a pizza delivery driver early Tuesday morning on Frankstown Road and stole his car.

Police say the two were arrested around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon after officers pulled over the stolen car with the two suspects in it.

Griffin and the other suspect are both facing assault and theft charges.

Pittsburgh Police did not say if this car theft was related to more than a dozen carjackings recently reported.

Last week, Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles who are now targeting delivery drivers are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 6 that one juvenile had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents.