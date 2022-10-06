Police looking for 3 juveniles tied to carjackings in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police said they're looking for three juveniles in connection with at least four carjackings in Shadyside.

The first incident happened on Aug 17. on Walnut Street. Police said a delivery driver was accosted while the teens tried to get into his vehicle.

"They did punch him in the face. His vehicle was locked and they were unsuccessful in actually getting that particular vehicle," Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Thomas Huerbin said Thursday.

Huerbin said a few minutes later, they believe the same suspects pointed a firearm at a woman on Shady Avenue and demanded she gets out of her vehicle.

"Due to proximity to these particular incidents and the timeline, we believe those two obviously are connected," Heurbin said.

Police said two other incidents happened on Sept. 29 on South Highland and College avenues with similar scenarios. Two cars were stolen.

Police said of the four vehicles, three have been recovered and taken in to be processed for evidence.

"That's concerning. It's usually a very safe neighborhood," Shadyside resident Chris Hiebert said.

Throughout the city, police said there have been a total of 17 incidents. Five were attempted carjackings.

So far, one juvenile has been arrested. Police do not believe the teen is connected to those involved in the carjackings in Shadyside.

"That particular car was taken out of the city. It was located and recovered in the city with three individuals sleeping in it. One was detained. There was a firearm that was stolen and through interviews, he was the most likely person who was involved in it," Huerbin said.

Police said they are adding patrols in Shadyside and surrounding areas in hopes to catch those behind it.

"Nowadays, where is the safe neighborhood? You know, with everything that's going on in the world? I definitely will keep both eyes open from now on getting in and out of my car," Hiebert said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can call Pittsburgh Police Auto Squad at 412-323-7168.