Police: 6 juveniles targeting delivery drivers in string of carjackings

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Suspects who are believed to be involved in a rash of carjackings across Pittsburgh are now finding a new way to bring the car straight to them.

Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh and said the suspects are now targeting delivery drivers.

"You think you can just take it and get away with it? Just take it because it's there? That's not right," said Vicki Patterson, a former Wilkinsburg resident.

Detective Michael Adams said the suspected teens are using delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash and are ordering food using a spoofed phone number. From there, Adams said the suspects will use an address connected to an abandoned house and when the delivery driver arrives, they'll steal the car.

"Most of them have been armed carjackings. Some have been just typical stop vehicle thefts, where people are leaving their keys inside and their engine running and the doors unlocked. So that's making it easier for them to take it," Adams said.

"Hopefully as quickly as this trend starts, it will stop," said Kimberly Patterson, a Pittsburgh resident.

Police said they believe the suspects are doing it for the thrill.

"That's what I would suspect it's all about," Adams said. "I think they're getting brave because the Shuman Center is now closed. So it's making it a little difficult to prosecute them and keep them off the streets, but we're doing the best we can."

The state Department of Human Services revoked the county's license to operate the Shuman Juvenile Center last year.

Adams said that could be the reason the suspected teens involved are doing what they're doing, just for a joy ride across town.

Two weeks ago, KDKA reported up to 17 carjackings that have happened across Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 6 that one juvenile had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents.