Pizza delivery driver's car stolen in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pizza delivery driver's car was stolen in Homewood.

The victim told police he was in the area of Frankstown Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday to deliver pizzas when two people assaulted him then stole his vehicle.

Police said medics evaluated the victim for injuries he got during the assault, but didn't release any more details.

Pittsburgh police did not say if this car theft was related to more than a dozen carjackings recently reported.

Last week, Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles who are now targeting delivery drivers are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 6 that one juvenile had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents.