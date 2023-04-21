Two suspects arrested in shooting of Marquis Campbell

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have announced they have made arrests in the shooting that left a 15-year-old dead outside of Oliver Citywide Academy last year.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, 18-year-old Eugene Watson and 17-year-old Brandon Watson were taken into custody and are facing charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy, and firearms violations.

Both will be charged as adults.

On January 19, 2022, police were called to the school just before 2 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found that 15-year-old Marquis Campbell had been shot in the chest. He was shot inside a school van and then taken to the hospital where he later died.

Several agencies assisted Pittsburgh Police in the investigation, including Allegheny County district attorneys, U.S. Marshals, Allegheny County Juvenile Probation, Ohio Township police, Pittsburgh Public Schools, and others.