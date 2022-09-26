Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.
Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.
Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.
A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
