Two men wanted for stealing more than $4,000 of groceries from Giant Eagle

GLENSHAW, Pa. (KDKA) - Shaler Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who are accused of stealing more than $4,000 in groceries from Giant Eagle.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Sergio Lombardo and Benjamin Coghe.

According to police, the duo would scan items through Giant Eagle's "Scan, Pay, Go" system and then proceed to cancel the order. The two men carried out this scheme on five occasions - May 9, 10, 13, 14, and 16.

From there, they would leave without paying for the groceries they collected throughout the store.

One man is accused of five thefts while the other is accused of two of them.

Police believe that the two men used the Giant Eagle Advantage Card of a jitney driver each time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shaler Township Police.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.