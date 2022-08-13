Watch CBS News
Two men expected to survive after early morning shooting in Duquesne

By Patrick Damp

Two men shot in Duquesne
Two men shot in Duquesne 00:20

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - Two men are in the hospital and are expected to survive after an early morning shooting in the City of Duquesne.

According to information from Allegheny County Police, just before 2 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of South 5th Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Once first responders arrived, they found two men who had been shot, each having a gunshot wound to the hand.

One was taken to the hospital via ambulance while the other declined medical treatment and took himself to the hospital.

Allegheny County Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on August 13, 2022 / 6:48 AM

