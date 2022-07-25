2 arrested after police seize drugs, guns in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were arrested after law enforcement raided a home in Beaver Falls.

Beaver Falls police said officers and K-9 Pungo served a search warrant on Monday at an apartment on Sixth Avenue after an investigation into narcotics trafficking.

Two people were arrested after law enforcement raided a home on Sixth Avenue in Beaver Falls on July 25, 2022. (Photo: City of Beaver Falls Police Department/Facebook)

According to police, officers seized two ounces of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, about 30 oxycodone pills, marijuana, digital scales, multiple EBT cards and $324.

Investigators said they also found ammunition for an AR-15-style rifle and three firearms, two of which were stolen and one that had an obliterated serial number.

During the raid, police said they arrested Robert Carpenter and Chonte Law, who are facing drug and gun charges.