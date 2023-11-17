Police: Man fires shots at driver who hit him after fight in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two men are facing charges after police said a fight in Turtle Creek ended with shots fired and one of the men hitting the other with a car.

Allegheny County police said surveillance video of a fight outside a business on Penn Avenue in Turtle Creek on Thursday night showed 25-year-old Tyvon Stevenson punching 53-year-old Rattandeep Virk in the face.

The fight continued into the parking lot, where police said Stevenson took out a gun and pointed it at Virk. Investigators said no shots were fired, and surveillance video showed Stevenson leaving the plaza.

Police said Virk then got into his vehicle and drove along Penn Avenue. When he found Stevenson, investigators said Virk hit Stevenson with his vehicle multiple times.

After he was hit, police said Stevenson fired multiple shots toward the vehicle. Again, no one was hit by gunfire.

Police said their investigation began after dispatchers were notified shortly after 8 p.m. of shots fired and a pedestrian hit by a vehicle along Penn Avenue. Detectives from county police's General Investigations Unit were called in to investigate.

Stevenson was taken to a hospital to be treated for a lower leg injury and was last listed in stable condition, police said.

Virk was taken into custody on Friday and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, stalking and harassment. He's currently in the Allegheny County Jail pending his preliminary arraignment.

Stevenson was also charged with simple assault for the alleged fight outside the business.