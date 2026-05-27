3 people shot near Turtle Creek gas station, police say

Three people were wounded in a shooting near a Turtle Creek gas station on Tuesday evening.

The Allegheny County Police Department said that 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting near the intersection of Albert Street and Maple Street in Turtle Creek Borough just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

When first responders arrived in the area, they found two adult males and one juvenile male who had all been shot and tended to at nearby locations by medics, police said.

Police said all three individuals who were shot were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Video captured by KDKA's news crew showed numerous areas surrounding the shooting scene lined with crime tape with evidence markers throughout part of James Street.

Three people were shot in the area of Albert Street and Maple Street in Turtle Creek Borough on Tuesday evening.Police said the two adult males and one juvenile male were all taken to the hospital in stable condition./ KDKA

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department said that the early investigation into the triple shooting appear to show that the three individuals were arguing on the street with another person when that person pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.