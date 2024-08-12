Trump to hold rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Former President Donald Trump to campaign in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Former President Donald Trump to campaign in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 00:18

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, his campaign announced.

The rally will begin at 4 p.m. and doors open at noon, according to the Trump campaign.

Trump, his running mate JD Vance, and Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have made Pennsylvania a priority ahead of the 2024 general election.

Earlier this month, Vance made his first stop in Philadelphia on the same day Harris and Walz had their first rally together at the Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus in North Philly.

At the end of July, Trump returned to Pennsylvania for the first time since the assassination attempt on his life in Butler for a rally in Harrisburg. Recently, a bodycam video released showed the moment an officer first saw the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crook, on a roof.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state for the Harris and Trump campaigns in the race for the White House. The campaigns, even before President Biden dropped out of the race, visited Philadelphia multiple times on the campaign trail.

In June, Trump had a rally at the Liacouras Center in North Philly. He also attended SneakerCon in February and opened a campaign office in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.