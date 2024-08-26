Trump to hold rally in Johnstown while Vance campaigns in Erie this week

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Both former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance will visit Pennsylvania this week.

The campaign said Trump will hold a rally in Johnstown at the Cambria County War Memorial's 1st Summit Arena on Napoleon Street on Aug. 30. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 4:30 p.m.

On Aug. 28, Vance will visit Erie to talk about the economy and energy at Team Hardinger on West 18th Street. Doors open at noon and he's scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

In emails announcing the visits, the Trump campaign attacked Vice President Kamala Harris' stance on fracking, pointing to her remarks in 2019 when she said she was in favor of banning it. The Harris campaign is ambiguous about where she stands now, highlighting instead her support for clean energy and growth in energy jobs, CBS News has reported.

Trump has visited Pennsylvania multiple times this month, holding a rally in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 17 and visiting York days later. He has also vowed to return to Butler County, where he was shot in the ear by a gunman during a rally on July 13. A man was killed and two others were injured in the assassination attempt.

Harris was most recently in Pennsylvania on Aug. 18, embarking on a bus tour throughout the Pittsburgh area with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Johnstown is about an hour and a half drive from Pittsburgh while Erie is about two hours.