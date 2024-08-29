Watch CBS News

Trump team involved in controversial incident at Arlington National Cemetery

Defense officials say some Trump staffers got "aggressive both verbally and physically" Monday when a cemetery official tried to prevent them from bringing a campaign photographer onto the grounds at Arlington National Cemetery. Federal law prohibits campaign-related activities in the cemetery. Trump running mate JD Vance defended the former president while Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to comment on the incident.
