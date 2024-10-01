Butler Farm Show grounds locked down ahead of former President Trump's rally

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Former President Donald Trump will be back at the Butler Farm Show grounds on Saturday, returning to the scene of the attempted assassination in July.

Outside the Butler Farm Show grounds, just about everywhere you look, you see Trump, Trump, and more Trump.

"I've heard from people all over the United States that say they're coming to this event. I think there will be double the number of people that were here on July 13," said Bill Bailey, a Trump merchandise vendor.

This is as the former president is set to make his return engagement in the wake of his attempted assassination.

"I mean, this is legendary. He's tough enough to come back to where it all happened," Pam Olthof, another merchandise vendor, said.

Bailey and Olthof, Michigan natives that sell Trump gear, told KDKA-TV that over the last few days, they've watched what appear to be government SUVs and other vehicles streaming into the fairgrounds, presumably to assure it's secure for the rally.

The exact total of Mr. Trump's supporters set to attend the Saturday event can't be predicted, but Kraig Martin, the owner of Martin's Pizzeria, hopes the crowd is big and hungry.

"I'd love to see it. I'd love to be busy," Martin said.

The people KDKA-TV spoke to say that regardless of how many people show up for the event, they hope it ends differently and better than last time.

"Peaceful would be great," Martin said.