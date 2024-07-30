When is Trump coming back to Butler County? Officials say they haven't heard about plans for another rally

Butler County sheriff says he hasn't heard about plans for another Trump rally

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Former President Donald Trump said he's returning to Butler County after he survived an attempted assassination, but local officials say they haven't heard from his campaign about a second rally.

In a social media post last week, Trump vowed to return to Butler County for a "big and beautiful rally" honoring Corey Comperatore, who was killed when a gunman opened fire at the former president's event on July 13.

But Trump didn't say when he'd be back or where he'd hold his rally, only saying "stay tuned for details."

On Tuesday, Butler County Sheriff Mike Slupe said his office stands "ready to assist the United States Secret Service if called upon." He said he has not heard from the Trump campaign about a second rally in Butler County.

Trump will be in Harrisburg on Wednesday, his first time back in Pennsylvania since the shooting. Two other men were critically injured when a 20-year-old gunman opened fire at the rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds. Trump was grazed in the ear.

The security failures that allowed the gunman to fire multiple shots before a Secret Service sniper shot and killed him have come under heavy scrutiny.