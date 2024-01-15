Watch CBS News
Truck fire leads to lengthy closure of the Parkway West

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A truck caught on fire on Sunday, leading to a lengthy closure of the Parkway West.

The scene was captured from high above via Sky Eye 2.

KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill / Sky Eye 2

It appeared that the truck was hauling a trailer and caught on fire in the middle of the roadway.

PennDOT officials said the road was closed for nearly two hours before it reopened.

No injuries were reported.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 1:15 AM EST

