Truck fire leads to lengthy closure of the Parkway West

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A truck caught on fire on Sunday, leading to a lengthy closure of the Parkway West.

The scene was captured from high above via Sky Eye 2.

It appeared that the truck was hauling a trailer and caught on fire in the middle of the roadway.

PennDOT officials said the road was closed for nearly two hours before it reopened.

No injuries were reported.