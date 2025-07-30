Driver of truck involved in deadly 2021 crash involving school bus sentenced to probation

The truck driver accused of causing a crash that killed a 14-year-old student will avoid jail time.

Karandeep Signh was driving on Interstate 79 through Muddy Creek Township in November when a bus crashed into his truck.

Signh pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 42 months of probation.

Investigators said he was going too slow for the conditions, which led to the crash.

Along with the 14-year-old being killed, the bus driver also died, and two other students were seriously injured.

Survivor remembers "traumatic" moments in the crash

Thirteen-year-old Karma Wilson said it all happened so fast.

"Literally right before it happened, I didn't know until everything hit," said Wilson.

She said she and her classmates were on their way home from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Beaver County, when the accident happened.

Lindsay Thompkins and the student sitting directly behind him, 14-year-old Brylee Walker, were killed.

"Brylee was a beautiful soul," said Walker's parents in a text message to KDKA-TV at the time. "She was always smiling. She had the biggest heart and was wise beyond her years. Music and singing were her passions. This was her first year at Lincoln Park, where she was the only 9th grader accepted into the student council due to her outstanding essay. We wouldn't wish this tragedy on any parent ever, but we also ask ourselves why. One child fatality, and it was ours."