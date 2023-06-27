Truck driver in critical condition after crashing through side of McBride Station Bar & Grill along Rt. 8

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A truck driver was flown to the hospital after crashing through the side of a Butler County bar and grill.

Around 9:30 p.m., a construction truck slammed through the side of McBride Station Bar & Grill along Rt. 8 in Penn Township.

A dozen or so people were inside the bar at the time of the crash. No one inside the bar was hurt.

Ja'Net Sherkosky was working inside the bar when the crash happened.

"It was like a loud explosion like somebody threw a bomb into the building," Sherkosky said. "Debris, bricks, everything came up towards all of us here in the bar. Everybody started screaming and took off running."

The driver of the truck who is in his early 30's was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

"It was horrific to see and hear," Sherkosky later added.

The owner of the bar tells KDKA that this is the third time a vehicle has crashed into the building over the past 30 years.

The previous two instances both were deadly.

Penn Township Police are investigating the crash.

