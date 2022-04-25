Watch CBS News

Truck crashes into Forest Hills salon

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Truck crashes into Fazio's Hair Designs 00:52

FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Forest Hills salon is closed after a truck hit the building, causing massive damage. 

"It's a mess. I mean, what can you do? No one got hurt. Everybody's alive, no one got hurt. My business wasn't open at the time, thank God," said owner Anthony Fazio. 

A pickup truck smashed into the front of Fazio's Hair Designs on Ardmore Boulevard near Sumner Avenue before 3 a.m. Monday. The driver then took off.

fazios-hair-designs.png
(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko)

"It was worse than I thought. I thought it was just a little hole in the wall," Fazio said.   

The salon will stay closed until it can be inspected and cleaned up.  

Police are still looking for the driver.  

First published on April 25, 2022 / 1:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.