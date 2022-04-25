Truck crashes into Forest Hills salon
FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Forest Hills salon is closed after a truck hit the building, causing massive damage.
"It's a mess. I mean, what can you do? No one got hurt. Everybody's alive, no one got hurt. My business wasn't open at the time, thank God," said owner Anthony Fazio.
A pickup truck smashed into the front of Fazio's Hair Designs on Ardmore Boulevard near Sumner Avenue before 3 a.m. Monday. The driver then took off.
"It was worse than I thought. I thought it was just a little hole in the wall," Fazio said.
The salon will stay closed until it can be inspected and cleaned up.
Police are still looking for the driver.
