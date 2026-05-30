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Woman hurt, man taken into custody after late-night SWAT standoff in Pittsburgh

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A man is in custody after a SWAT situation came to an end late on Friday night in Pittsburgh. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a robbery led to the late-night standoff in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood. 

Around 10:30 p.m., officers, the SWAT team, tactical medics, and negotiators were called to Hatteras Street. 

troyhillstandoff.png
Officers and SWAT surround a home in Troy Hill late on Friday night Pittsburgh Public Safety

The suspect had barricaded himself inside the home in the 1600 block of Hatteras Street, which ultimately brought about the standoff. 

A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

Eventually, the man surrendered to the police and was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. 

He is now facing additional charges related to the robbery. 

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