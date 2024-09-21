Steelers rookie tackle Troy Fautanu reportedly expected to be out "indefinitely"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A promising young rookie for the Steelers may be out of the lineup for an undetermined amount of time this season.

After making his first career start against the Denver Broncos, Troy Fautanu reportedly injured his knee during practice on Friday, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fautanu is expected to miss Sunday's home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sources: Steelers starting rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu injured his knee during Friday’s practice and, while he still is undergoing further evaluation, he now is expected to be sidelined indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/5fqRA5xreT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2024

With Fautanu's absence, 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones is expected to step in on Sunday.

"I filled in for him and then just going to roll from there after he gets his MRI and stuff, and we'll just figure out what's going on from there," Jones told ESPN on Friday. "The coach is going to make the decision at the end of the day. We got two days, he got a day and a half to rest, whatever it is. I really don't even know what happened to him. I ain't seen him yet, so we just figure it out and go from there."

Fautanu and Jones rotated snaps in Denver, but after Jones committed three penalties in a six-play span, Fautanu took the remainder of the snaps.

Now, the rookie right tackle will be undergoing further evaluation and his status remains unclear as of Saturday morning.

The Steelers, looking to remain undefeated, will take on the Chargers at 1:00 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.