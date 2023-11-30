Tristan Jarry becomes first goaltender to score a goal in Pittsburgh Penguins history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tristan Jarry is in the record books for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jarry became the first goaltender to score a goal in Penguins history. Jarry found the back of the net with 1 minute, 8 seconds left in the third period after corralling a loose puck and flicking it down the ice for the empty-net goal.

Jarry was mobbed by his teammates as a stunned Lightning fanbase headed for the exits.

For the first time in Pittsburgh Penguins history, we have a GOALIE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/fXvx99fvRh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 1, 2023

His goal was the exclamation point on the team's 4-2 comeback win over the Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Penguins scored four unanswered goals to earn two points.

"It's pretty neat, honestly," Jarry said after the game. "It's something that doesn't happen very often. There are a few that have done it. It's something that's definitely pretty cool, but honestly, the win means more."

"It's cool," teammate Sidney Crosby said after the game. "I mean, to be a part of that, you know, you see it happen, but I've never seen it live and been a part of it. I'm really happy for him."

Jarry is now the 14th goalie in NHL history to score a goal, according to Penguins PR. Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was the last goaltender to score, finding the back of the net in the team's 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 25, 2023.

Thursday was not the first time Jarry scored a goal. On Nov. 14, 2018, while playing for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Jarry became the first goaltender in team history to score a goal. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton beat the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-1 on that historic night.

Pittsburgh (11-10-1) plays the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.