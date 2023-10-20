Trick or Treat 2023: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have your costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.

The city of Pittsburgh has announced its trick-or-treating times. All city neighborhoods are open to participate on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

City officials recommend these safety precautions:

Trick-or-treat only with family members

Carry hand sanitizer / wash your hands frequently

Once home, check all candy before allowing children to consume

Here is our growing list of trick-or-treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania.

Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations!

ALLEGHENY COUNTY:

Aspinwall: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Bellevue:

Ben Avon: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Churchill:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. East Deer:

East McKeesport:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Edgeworth:

Elizabeth Borough:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Fawn Township:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Forward Township:

Fox Chapel:

Franklin Park:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Glen Osborne:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Hampton Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Harmar Township:

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Homestead:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Leetsdale:

Marshall Township:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. McKees Rocks:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Mt. Oliver:

Munhall:

Thursday, Oct. 26 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. North Braddock :

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m. North Versailles:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Penn Hills:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Pitcairn:

Pittsburgh:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Port Vue:

Rankin:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Rosslyn Farms:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Springdale Township:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Verona:

Versailles:

Wall Borough:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Whitaker:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Wilkinsburg:

Wilmerding: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY:

Wednesday, Oct. 25 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Freeport Borough:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. South Buffalo Township:

BEAVER COUNTY:

Ambridge:

Baden:

Beaver: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Beaver Falls:

Big Beaver: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Brighton Township:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Conway:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Georgetown:

Greene Township:

Hanover Township:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Hookstown:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Koppel:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Midland:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Moon Township:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Potter Township:



Raccoon Township:



Rochester:



Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. West Mayfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.



BUTLER COUNTY

Adams Township:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Butler Township:

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. Zelienople Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Brownsville Township/Borough/West Brownsville:

Connellsville:

Sunday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m. Luzerne Township:

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 2-5 p.m. North Union Township:

Redstone Township:

South Union Township:

Uniontown:

Wharton Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-9 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY

Waynesburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

New Castle: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.

MERCER COUNTY

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m. Sharpsville:

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Charleroi Borough:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Union Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY