Trick or Treat 2023: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania

By Michael Guise, Heather Lang, Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have your costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.

The city of Pittsburgh has announced its trick-or-treating times. All city neighborhoods are open to participate on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. 

City officials recommend these safety precautions:

  • Trick-or-treat only with family members 
  • Carry hand sanitizer / wash your hands frequently 
  • Once home, check all candy before allowing children to consume  

Here is our growing list of trick-or-treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. 

Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations!

ALLEGHENY COUNTY:

  • Aspinwall:  Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Avalon Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Baldwin Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Bell Acres: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Bellevue: 
  • Ben Avon: Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Bethel Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Blawnox: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Brackenridge: Tuesday Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Braddock: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.    
  • Braddock Hills: Sunday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Bradford Woods: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Brentwood: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Bridgeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Carnegie: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Castle Shannon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Chalfant: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Cheswick: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Churchill: 
  • Clairton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Collier Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Coraopolis Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Crafton Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Crescent Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Dormont: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Dravosburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • East Deer: 
  • East McKeesport: 
  • East Pittsburgh: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Edgewood Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Edgeworth: 
  • Elizabeth Borough: 
  • Elizabeth Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Emsworth: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Etna: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Fawn Township: 
  • Findlay Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Forest Hills: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Forward Township: 
  • Fox Chapel: 
  • Franklin Park: 
  • Frazer Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Glassport: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Glen Osborne: 
  • Green Tree: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Hampton Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Harmar Township: 
  • Harrison Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Homestead: 
  • Indiana Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Ingram: October 28, - Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m. 
  • Jefferson Hills: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Kennedy Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Kilbuck Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Leetsdale: 
  • Marshall Township: 
  • McCandless: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • McKeesport: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • McKees Rocks: 
  • Millvale: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-8 p.m. 
  • Monroeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Moon Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Mt. Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Mt. Oliver: 
  • Munhall: 
  • Neville Township: Thursday, Oct. 26 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • North Braddock
  • North Fayette: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m. 
  • North Versailles: 
  • Oakdale: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Oakmont: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • O'Hara Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Ohio Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Penn Hills: 
  • Pennsbury Village: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Pine Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Pitcairn: 
  • Pittsburgh: 
  • Pleasant Hills: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Plum Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. 
  • Port Vue: 
  • Rankin:    
  • Reserve Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Richland Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Robinson Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Ross Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Rosslyn Farms: 
  • Scott Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Sewickley: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Shaler Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Sharpsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • South Fayette Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • South Park Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Springdale Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Springdale Township: 
  • Stowe Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Swissvale: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Tarentum: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Turtle Creek: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Upper St. Clair: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Verona: 
  • Versailles: 
  • Wall Borough: 
  • West Deer Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • West Homestead: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • West Mifflin: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • West View: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Whitaker: 
  • White Oak: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Whitehall Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Wilkins Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Wilkinsburg: 
  • Wilmerding: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  

ARMSTRONG COUNTY:

  • Ford City: Wednesday, Oct. 25 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Freeport Borough: 
  • Kiski Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 3-6 p.m.
  • North Apollo Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • South Buffalo Township: 

BEAVER COUNTY:

  • Ambridge: 
  • Baden:
  • Beaver: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Beaver Falls: 
  • Big Beaver: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Brighton Township: 
  • Center Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Chippewa Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Conway: 
  • Crescent Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Darlington Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • East Rochester: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Economy Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Ellwood City: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • Findlay Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Franklin Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Georgetown: 
  • Greene Township:
  • Hanover Township: 
  • Harmony Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Hookstown: 
  • Hopewell Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Independence Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Koppel: 
  • Leet Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Midland: 
  • Monaca Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Moon Township: 
  • New Brighton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • New Sewickley Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • North Sewickley Township:  Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Potter Township:
  • Raccoon Township: 
  • Rochester: 
  • Rochester Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Vanport Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • West Mayfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.  

BUTLER COUNTY

  • Adams Township:
  • Buffalo Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Butler Township: 
  • Butler Township/Butler County Chamber: Friday, Oct. 27 - Trick or Treat at Preston Park 6-8 p.m.  
  • Center Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m.  
  • Cranberry Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Harmony Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  
  • Saxonburg: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.  
  • Valencia: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Zelienople Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.  

FAYETTE COUNTY

  • Brownsville Township/Borough/West Brownsville: 
  • Connellsville: 
  • Dunbar Township: Sunday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
  • Luzerne Township: 
  • Newell Borough: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 2-5 p.m.
  • North Union Township: 
  • Redstone Township: 
  • South Union Township: 
  • Uniontown: 
  • Wharton Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-9 p.m. 

GREENE COUNTY

  • Waynesburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

  • New Castle: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.  

MERCER COUNTY

  • Greenville: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.  
  • Grove City: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.  
  • Hermitage: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.  
  • Sharpsville: 

WASHINGTON COUNTY

  • Charleroi Borough: 
  • Centerville Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.  
  • Peters Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.    
  • North Strabane Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.  
  • South Strabane Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.    
  • Union Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.    

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

  • East Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.    
  • Greensburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.      
  • Hempfield Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.      
  • Irwin Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.    
  • Latrobe: 
  • Lower Burrell: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.      
  • Monessen: 
  • Mount Pleasant Township: Sunday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.    
  • Murrysville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.     
  • North Huntingdon Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.       
  • Rostraver Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7:30 p.m.       
  • Scottdale: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.     
  • Washington Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.     
  • West Newton Borough: 

