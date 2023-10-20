Trick or Treat 2023: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have your costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.
The city of Pittsburgh has announced its trick-or-treating times. All city neighborhoods are open to participate on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
City officials recommend these safety precautions:
- Trick-or-treat only with family members
- Carry hand sanitizer / wash your hands frequently
- Once home, check all candy before allowing children to consume
Here is our growing list of trick-or-treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY:
- Aspinwall: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- Avalon Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Baldwin Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Bell Acres: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Bellevue:
- Ben Avon: Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Bethel Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Blawnox: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Brackenridge: Tuesday Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Braddock: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Braddock Hills: Sunday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Bradford Woods: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Brentwood: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Bridgeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Carnegie: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Castle Shannon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Chalfant: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Cheswick: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Churchill:
- Clairton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Collier Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Coraopolis Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Crafton Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Crescent Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Dormont: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Dravosburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- East Deer:
- East McKeesport:
- East Pittsburgh: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-6:30 p.m.
- Edgewood Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Edgeworth:
- Elizabeth Borough:
- Elizabeth Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Emsworth: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Etna: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Fawn Township:
- Findlay Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Forest Hills: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Forward Township:
- Fox Chapel:
- Franklin Park:
- Frazer Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Glassport: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Glen Osborne:
- Green Tree: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Hampton Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Harmar Township:
- Harrison Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Homestead:
- Indiana Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Ingram: October 28, - Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
- Jefferson Hills: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Kennedy Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Kilbuck Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Leetsdale:
- Marshall Township:
- McCandless: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- McKeesport: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- McKees Rocks:
- Millvale: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-8 p.m.
- Monroeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Moon Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Mt. Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Mt. Oliver:
- Munhall:
- Neville Township: Thursday, Oct. 26 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- North Braddock:
- North Fayette: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- North Versailles:
- Oakdale: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Oakmont: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- O'Hara Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Ohio Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Penn Hills:
- Pennsbury Village: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Pine Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Pitcairn:
- Pittsburgh:
- Pleasant Hills: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Plum Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Port Vue:
- Rankin:
- Reserve Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Richland Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Robinson Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Ross Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Rosslyn Farms:
- Scott Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Sewickley: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Shaler Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Sharpsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- South Fayette Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- South Park Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Springdale Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Springdale Township:
- Stowe Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Swissvale: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Tarentum: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Turtle Creek: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Upper St. Clair: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Verona:
- Versailles:
- Wall Borough:
- West Deer Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- West Homestead: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- West Mifflin: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- West View: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Whitaker:
- White Oak: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Whitehall Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Wilkins Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Wilkinsburg:
- Wilmerding: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY:
- Ford City: Wednesday, Oct. 25 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Freeport Borough:
- Kiski Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 3-6 p.m.
- North Apollo Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- South Buffalo Township:
BEAVER COUNTY:
- Ambridge:
- Baden:
- Beaver: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Beaver Falls:
- Big Beaver: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Brighton Township:
- Center Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Chippewa Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Conway:
- Crescent Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Darlington Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- East Rochester: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Economy Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Ellwood City: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Findlay Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Franklin Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Georgetown:
- Greene Township:
- Hanover Township:
- Harmony Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Hookstown:
- Hopewell Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Independence Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Koppel:
- Leet Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Midland:
- Monaca Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Moon Township:
- New Brighton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- New Sewickley Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- North Sewickley Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Potter Township:
- Raccoon Township:
- Rochester:
- Rochester Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Vanport Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- West Mayfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
BUTLER COUNTY
- Adams Township:
- Buffalo Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Butler Township:
- Butler Township/Butler County Chamber: Friday, Oct. 27 - Trick or Treat at Preston Park 6-8 p.m.
- Center Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m.
- Cranberry Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Harmony Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Saxonburg: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- Valencia: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- Zelienople Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
FAYETTE COUNTY
- Brownsville Township/Borough/West Brownsville:
- Connellsville:
- Dunbar Township: Sunday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
- Luzerne Township:
- Newell Borough: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 2-5 p.m.
- North Union Township:
- Redstone Township:
- South Union Township:
- Uniontown:
- Wharton Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 6-9 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY
- Waynesburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
- New Castle: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY
- Greenville: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
- Grove City: Saturday, Oct. 28 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
- Hermitage: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Sharpsville:
WASHINGTON COUNTY
- Charleroi Borough:
- Centerville Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Peters Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- North Strabane Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- South Strabane Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Union Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
- East Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
- Greensburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Hempfield Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Irwin Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Latrobe:
- Lower Burrell: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Monessen:
- Mount Pleasant Township: Sunday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
- Murrysville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- North Huntingdon Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Rostraver Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7:30 p.m.
- Scottdale: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Washington Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- West Newton Borough:
