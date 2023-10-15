2 Pittsburgh-area museums offering sensory-friendly Halloween activities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Halloween is just around the corner, and two local museums are making sure every child gets the chance to celebrate.

Sensory-friendly activities are now offered for kids who might need accommodation.

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is offering trick or treating on Oct. 27. Galleries will have dim lighting and sound effects and quiet spaces.

The Children's Museum is hosting a pumpkin painting party. You can also get your grooves on during the silent disco event.

Information on the Children's Museum's events can be found here.

Information on the Carnegie Museum's events can be found here.