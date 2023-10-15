Watch CBS News
Local Community

2 Pittsburgh-area museums offering sensory-friendly Halloween activities

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pittsburgh-area museums offering sensory-friendly Halloween activities
2 Pittsburgh-area museums offering sensory-friendly Halloween activities 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Halloween is just around the corner, and two local museums are making sure every child gets the chance to celebrate.

Sensory-friendly activities are now offered for kids who might need accommodation.

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is offering trick or treating on Oct. 27. Galleries will have dim lighting and sound effects and quiet spaces.

The Children's Museum is hosting a pumpkin painting party. You can also get your grooves on during the silent disco event.

Information on the Children's Museum's events can be found here.

Information on the Carnegie Museum's events can be found here.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.