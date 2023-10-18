Most popular Halloween candy in Pennsylvania revealed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Halloween is right around the corner, and it's time to stock up on candy for trick-or-treating.

While the trick-or-treating ghouls and goblins will take home numerous treats, a recent study found the one Halloween candy on everyone's mind in Pennsylvania.

Candystore.com, an online candy retailer, looked at the data and found the most popular Halloween candy in the Keystone State is Hershey's Mini Bars. The bars include Krackel, Mr. Goodbar and Hershey's Special Dark.

Ohio's top choice was Blow Pops and West Virginia's was Butterfingers. The most popular candy nationwide was Reese's Cups, followed by M&M's, Hot Tamales, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids.

Candystore.com's data also found that M&M's and Skittles were the second- and third-favorite Halloween candies in Pennsylvania. To find each state's favorite candy, Candystore.com looked at historical sales data from the last 16 years of Halloween.

On a note-so-sweet note, a new survey says kids could get less candy because of inflation this year. Researchers at Advantage Solutions surveyed more than 1,000 adults and 40% said inflation will impact their candy-buying plans. Advantage Solutions is a sales and marketing group.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $3.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, an increase from $3.1 billion last year. Candystore.com estimates the average person who celebrates Halloween will spend about $32 on candy this year.