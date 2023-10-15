Survey: Inflation will impact Halloween candy sales in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Trick-or-treaters may experience an extra scare this Halloween.

A new survey is suggesting kids could get less candy this year because of inflation.

Researchers at the sales and marketing group Advantage Solutions surveyed more than a thousand adults, with 40% saying inflation will impact their plans to buy candy.

"Nine in 10 grocery shoppers will buy Halloween candy and nearly three-fourths of them will walk into stores during the last two weeks of October looking for their favorite treats at a perceived value," says Andy Keenan, executive vice president of retail services at Advantage Solutions. "Keeping these products on the shelf and in displays couldn't be more critical for both candy brands and retailers, especially during the run-up to Halloween when shoppers are most active."