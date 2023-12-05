Trial underway for Pittsburgh-area man accused of paying for daughter's wedding with bogus checks

Trial begins for local man accused of paying for daughter's wedding with bogus checks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of paying for his daughter's wedding with bogus checks is now on trial in Westmoreland County.

Facing multiple cases in one trial, Joseph Malago is accused of forgery, theft, writing bad checks and firearms counts.

In September 2020, Malago allegedly threw his daughter a wedding reception to remember at Hempfield Park. Not long after it would turn out to be a day Malago likely wishes he could forget.

According to court records, to pay for the wedding Malago wrote $20,000 in bogus checks he created to the event's caterer, supply company, hotel and a grocery store.

State police began an investigation and a few weeks after it started, troopers raided Malago's home, taking numerous items, including a computer.

According to investigators, several firearms were discovered. Malago, a convicted felon from prior theft charges in 2009, was not supposed to have guns in his possession.

Malago also allegedly wrote another bad check in June 2020 to purchase a $66,000 recreation vehicle from a dealer in the Adamsburg area. He was later arrested in Georgia and faces additional felony counts for that alleged theft.

Jury selection wrapped up on Tuesday. The trial is expected to last three days. He is free on bond.