Watch CBS News
Local News

Tree Pittsburgh and volunteers plant dozens of trees in Hazelwood

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Workers and volunteers plant trees in Hazelwood
Workers and volunteers plant trees in Hazelwood 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers and volunteers are plenty busy today - planting dozens of trees in Hazelwood.

Tree Pittsburgh teamed up with the city's forestry division, the Hazelwood Initiative, and Dynergy, to put 50 trees in the Hazelwood Greenway.

It's part of their bigger commitment to plant 800 trees in city neighborhoods.

They still have more events planned throughout the fall.

You can get involved and see a list of dates on the Tree Pittsburgh website at this link!

First published on October 20, 2022 / 1:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.