Tree Pittsburgh and volunteers plant dozens of trees in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers and volunteers are plenty busy today - planting dozens of trees in Hazelwood.

Tree Pittsburgh teamed up with the city's forestry division, the Hazelwood Initiative, and Dynergy, to put 50 trees in the Hazelwood Greenway.

It's part of their bigger commitment to plant 800 trees in city neighborhoods.

They still have more events planned throughout the fall.

You can get involved and see a list of dates on the Tree Pittsburgh website at this link!