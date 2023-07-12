Watch CBS News
Local News

Tree Pittsburgh establishes partnership with The Giving Grove to support and expand urban orchards

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Tree Pittsburgh establishes partnership with The Giving Grove to support and expand urban orchards
Tree Pittsburgh establishes partnership with The Giving Grove to support and expand urban orchards 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new partnership is looking to improve and expand public orchards across Allegheny County. 

Tree Pittsburgh now says they're getting help from The Giving Grove.

The two groups will be working together to support community gardeners and groves run by groups like Grow Pittsburgh and The Black Urban Gardeners.

They hope the partnership will help empower people to grow their own food. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 1:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.