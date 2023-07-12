Tree Pittsburgh establishes partnership with The Giving Grove to support and expand urban orchards

Tree Pittsburgh establishes partnership with The Giving Grove to support and expand urban orchards

Tree Pittsburgh establishes partnership with The Giving Grove to support and expand urban orchards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new partnership is looking to improve and expand public orchards across Allegheny County.

Tree Pittsburgh now says they're getting help from The Giving Grove.

The two groups will be working together to support community gardeners and groves run by groups like Grow Pittsburgh and The Black Urban Gardeners.

They hope the partnership will help empower people to grow their own food.