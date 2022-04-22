Watch CBS News

Traffic stop lands man, woman in jail after car turns out to be stolen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Traffic stop lands man, woman in jail after car turns out to be stolen 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people are in jail following an early-morning traffic stop in North Apollo.

Police pulled over a car at about 2 a.m. Friday, and found it had been reported stolen in New Kensington.

Officers arrested the driver, Robert Sipe, on a felony warrant in Allegheny County.

The passenger, Brandi Toy, faces drug charges after arresting officers said they found meth-related paraphernalia during the search of the vehicle.

Both Sipe and Toy are 36 years old and from Vandergrift. Sipe was charged with receiving stolen property.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 11:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.