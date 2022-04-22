Traffic stop lands man, woman in jail after car turns out to be stolen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people are in jail following an early-morning traffic stop in North Apollo.
Police pulled over a car at about 2 a.m. Friday, and found it had been reported stolen in New Kensington.
Officers arrested the driver, Robert Sipe, on a felony warrant in Allegheny County.
The passenger, Brandi Toy, faces drug charges after arresting officers said they found meth-related paraphernalia during the search of the vehicle.
Both Sipe and Toy are 36 years old and from Vandergrift. Sipe was charged with receiving stolen property.
