Traffic lights at Route 51-Interstate 70 interchange lead to complaints from drivers

Drivers are dealing with traffic issues after lights were installed at the new state Route 51 and Interstate 70 interchange in Rostraver, Westmoreland County.

According to drivers, the lights were quick and did not allow for a steady flow of traffic.

"It's a little congested, but I don't think it's horrible. I think it will be good whenever it's finished," Tracy Walker of Rostraver Township said on Tuesday.

The design aims to take the outdated interchange into the 21st century, but it came with some bumps when the traffic lights went online earlier this month.

"From about the 15th to the 22nd, we had Rostraver police out there to help us because we had some issues with the timings," PennDOT District 12 Senior Assistant Construction Engineer Dominec Caruso said.

According to PennDOT, the issue was more prevalent in the evenings. The timing was off, and it had specialists address the situation.

"My inspection team, they come from every direction, so they are testing it every day as they are coming to work and giving me accurate feedback," Caruso said over Zoom.

In the meantime, it's still single lane in each direction, with hopes to be the full two lanes in each direction this fall. Crews are still working on the median.

"Just be patient, there is light at the end of the tunnel," Caruso said.

Drivers are asked to be patient while the work continues on the new traffic pattern and interchange. While it's a new look and there's still plenty of construction orange, drivers feel the ends will justify the means.

"Getting on to 70 and getting off of 70 can be a bit congested, so I think it will be helpful," Caruso said.

According to PennDOT, there shouldn't be any delays for students with the school year starting soon and ongoing construction.