Traffic calming construction set to begin on Arlington Avenue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh is installing new traffic calming measures on Arlington Avenue.

Four new speed cushions will be installed between Frederick Avenue and Fitler Street.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure says data collected over the last two years shows that more than half of the vehicles that use the street go faster than the 25 mph speed limit.

DOMI also says that the majority of those who exceed the speed limit go faster than 34 mph.

Work is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to last for two days.

Arlington Avenue will be down to one lane with flaggers in place.

