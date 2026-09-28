Woman accused of stealing $4,200 from Sean Sluganski scholarship fund headed to trial

New developments have emerged in the case against a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a scholarship fund honoring fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski.

Tracy Whitney came to court today facing multiple charges.

One charge was withdrawn, but according to court paperwork, Whitney is headed to trial on six others. All but one are felonies.

With her head pulled up, Whitney was seen leaving court without answering questions.

Inside the courtroom, the charge of receiving stolen property was dropped, and her attorney asked that she be considered for accelerated rehabilitative disposition.

Whitney is accused of taking more than $4,200 from a scholarship fund created in memory of McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski, who was killed in the line of duty in 2023.

The money was meant to help McKeesport Area students pursue careers in public service.

"It's just selfish, honestly, to take it for your own personal reasons instead of giving it to a child that deserves it. It's disappointing," said Dominique Webb of McKeesport.

Police say Whitney, a McKeesport Area School District employee, was the sole administrator with online access to the account.

Investigators say bank records show money went toward her personal expenses, including phone and utility bills, Walmart, Shop 'n Save and a local restaurant.

"It's just really disappointing. It seems like these types of things keep happening in McKeesport all of a sudden. Like these past few years, money is just being taken from everywhere." Webb said.

Police say the case surfaced after another district employee questioned the account balance.

Investigators also say Whitney reported that there were no scholarship applicants this spring, but three students had applied.

Whitney's attorney previously told KDKA-TV her client found herself in an unfortunate financial situation and made "poor decisions," adding that all the money has since been paid back.

Whitney has not been accepted into ARD. That decision is still pending.

She will be arraigned on the six remaining charges in November.