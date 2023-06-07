Tractor-trailer driver, motorcyclist charged with driving through fresh cement in Washington County

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer driver and a motorcyclist along with his passenger are all facing charges after police said they drove past road closed signs and into freshly poured concrete in Mt. Pleasant Township, causing well over $100,000 in damages.

Police said Douglas Harlan was driving a tractor-trailer north on Route 18 on May 15 when he saw a road closed sign and barriers near the intersection with Route 50, but instead of turning around, he kept driving into the fresh concrete, according to the Observer-Reporter.

His truck left deep, long ruts and the Observer-Reporter said he caused over $81,000 in damage.

A few hours after that, court paperwork said police were called to Burgettstown Road at Main Street after John and Tonya Riggle's motorcycle became completely "submerged" in the freshly poured concrete.

(Photos: Mt. Pleasant police)

Police said video footage shows Tonya Riggle got off the motorcycle and moved a large rubber barrier that was blocking the road. After John Riggle moved forward, the criminal complaint said Tonya Riggle put the barrier back into place before they drove forward and into the wet concrete.

Both of them were seen on video trying to pull the bike out, police said.

The criminal complaint said John Riggle admitted to ignoring the signs and driving into the construction zone, saying Tonya Riggle could potentially suffer a serious medical issue and he wanted to get her home quickly. "I wasn't driving ten minutes out of my way to get her home," police said he told an officer.

When asked if she wanted to be evaluated by a medic, police said Tonya Riggle told them she was fine.

Police said the Riggles caused over $44,000 in damages.

All three are charged with criminal mischief. John Riggle and Douglas Harlan are also charged with not obeying traffic-control devices and John Riggle faces an additional charge for driving the motorcycle without an inspection sticker.