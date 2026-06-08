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Hazmat crews called to the scene of tractor-trailer accident in Westmoreland County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Emergency crews have responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer accident in Westmoreland County. 

County dispatch confirmed to KDKA-TV that just after 6 a.m. on Monday morning, the truck overturned in the 1300 block of Greensburg Road in Lower Burrell. 

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene to assist in cleaning up a diesel spill. 

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, but their condition is not known at this time. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest on KDKA.com and on KDKA-TV. 

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