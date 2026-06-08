Hazmat crews called to the scene of tractor-trailer accident in Westmoreland County

Emergency crews have responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer accident in Westmoreland County.

County dispatch confirmed to KDKA-TV that just after 6 a.m. on Monday morning, the truck overturned in the 1300 block of Greensburg Road in Lower Burrell.

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene to assist in cleaning up a diesel spill.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, but their condition is not known at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest on KDKA.com and on KDKA-TV.