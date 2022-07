PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado watch that had been issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

We've now expired the Tornado Watch for our remaining counties. Gusty winds may still be possible with stronger storms as the line crosses the region this morning. https://t.co/F6vwi5UJVh — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 25, 2022

The watch had initially been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties.

